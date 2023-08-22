Is Sienna Miller pregnant, and how many children does she have?

For many, the name Sienna Miller may hardly bring a face to their minds. To others, the titles American Sniper, G.I. Joe, and Casanova come to the surface once the actress’ name is mentioned. The American-British talent has long become an absolute force in Hollywood grounds, resulting from her large repertoire and even larger talent. In fact, her major influence even after only a few titles granted her the title of “a new It Girl,” by The New York Times, as the publication stressed a potential that Hollywood had yet to fully harness.

For a long while, the name Jude Law also came attached to the hip with Miller’s own fame. The two actors entered a relationship after starring in the 2004 film Alfie before the actor publicly apologized to Miller for having cheated on her. Overall, Miller’s love life has been a whirlwind on its own, but in 2011, the actress settled down with actor Tom Sturridge, until 2015 when the couple called it quits. Nowadays, Miller is dating her long-term boyfriend Oli Green, and the two may just be expecting.

Is Sienna Miller Pregnant?

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Rumors had been circulating about Miller’s potential expansion of her family, and recently, these speculations were confirmed. The announcement came through PEOPLE, as the actress showcased a visible baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza, elegantly donning a brown two-piece bikini, adorned by the very evident bun in the oven.

The 41-year-old actress is reportedly expecting her second child, marking her first with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Green. Notably, in 2012, the actress welcomed her first daughter, Marlowe, who is now 11, with her former partner, Sturridge. Miller has long expressed her desire to enlarge her family, openly discussing the challenges that women often encounter when considering pregnancy after a certain age.

“[The] pressure… [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise,” she told Elle UK, “biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.” Following her admission, the Casanova actress also shared that once she reached 40 years old, she opted to freeze her eggs as a precaution.

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

While neither Miller nor her team has yet shared the news with the public, the photographs were enough to send off the good news of a bun in the oven to every single fan out there.