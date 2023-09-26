Is Sophia Loren alive? The latest update on her hospital stay

If you’ve experienced a health scare from an elderly family member, then you know how scary it is to get that phone call telling you they’ve fallen down or injured themselves. It’s the kind of phone call that blanches your face and stops your heart.

While Italian actress and Hollywood legend Sophia Loren is a close family member to only a select few, the place she holds in our hearts is without question. The Academy Award-winning actress has been a constant presence in our lives since the early ‘50s and ‘60s when she became the first actress to win an Oscar for a non-English performance in Vittorio De Sica’s Two Women (1961). To date, she remains one of the only surviving stars from Hollywood’s golden era.

At 89 years old, any news about Loren that isn’t immediately positive is enough to set our nerves on edge. Thus, our hearts did indeed drop into our stomachs when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Loren had sustained serious injuries after falling down in her home in Switzerland, leading us to ask the sad, but inevitable question.

What happened to Sophia Loren and is she okay?

Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images

Yes, Sophia Loren is still with us. She underwent emergency surgery to repair several fractures to her hip and one to her femur after falling down in her Swiss home. She was set to perform at a restaurant in the city of Bari on Sept. 26, and it was that restaurant that initially broke the news. She is expected to recover, although she faces a long recovery journey.

“The surgery went well, and now we only need to wait,” said a spokesperson for Loren, according to Fox News Digital. “I have no additional information at the moment.”

Loren was comforted by her sons Edoardo and Carlo at the hospital, the former of whom served as the director in her 2020 feature The Life Ahead on Netflix. In 2019, when asked by Fox News Digital about how she feels to be remembered for her legacy, Loren had this to say:

“Oh, it’s a little bit too early to think about that. To be remembered? I’m still alive. (laughs) I’m full of pep! I’m full of things I want to do. It’s a little bit premature to think about that. No, no, no — it’s too early.”

Should any updates to Loren’s health be announced we will update this article right away.