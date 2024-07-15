Image Credit: Disney
Image via Patreon
Category:
Celebrities

Is Tarayummy leaving ‘Dropouts?’

We sure hope not...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:27 pm

Whether you listen to the full-length podcast or watch the best bits via TikTok, it’s hard not to love the Dropouts podcast, hosted by comedians and social media sensations Zach Justice, Jared Bailey, and Tarayummy.

While everything with the podcast was seemingly going swimmingly up to this point, things took a crazy turn when Tara took to her YouTube channel last week (on July 8, to be specific), announcing that she is leaving the podcast once and for all. Yikes!

What is her reasoning for leaving Zach, Jared, and the rest of the Dropouts podcast team in the dust? Keep scrolling to see what she had to say…

Tara first broke the news in a YouTube video titled “I Left Dropouts,” discussing her drunken Independence Day festivities before breaking the news that she will be leaving the Dropouts podcast once and for all to her nearly two million subscribers. “My routine is changing, because I’m sure some of you know I was on a podcast called Dropouts. I’m dropping out,” she dished, prior to delving into the details:

“I’m going to have a lot more time to make videos for you guys, because I’m not on this podcast anymore. It was an amazing experience being on a podcast with two of my friends and joining a podcast that already had begun, and I had an amazing experience and I’m glad I had so many memories on it… When I started YouTube five years ago, my goal was to make girly videos like shopping sprees and ‘get ready with mes’ — or when you guys follow me around parties, or when I take you guys on a trip with me and vlog it — and I like to keep my videos pretty lighthearted.”

When Tara realized that Dropouts did not align with her brand anymore, she decided to part ways with the podcast. After all, sharing hot takes and being vulnerable isn’t for everyone…

“Being on the podcast, sometimes I got really vulnerable, and that’s not something I’m used to doing… I want to be an outlet for you guys to feel like you’re on FaceTime with your bestie. I liked being on the podcast, because I like to yap for like an hour — because who doesn’t? Trust me, it’s what I’m best at — but sometimes you play games like ‘hot takes,’ and I don’t always want to give my hot take, you know? I’m not a very opinionated person, I just like to yap and have fun and sometimes ‘hot takes’ would feel like bringing up politics at a Thanksgiving dinner table.”

“I want you guys to feel like FaceTime with me, and I feel like being on the podcast didn’t really feel like that unless it was my own podcast and I kind of controlled that narrative,” the 23-year-old concluded, teasing that a solo podcast might be in the works. Needless to say, we are on the edge of our seats…

While it is unclear what the future holds, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Tarayummy on all social media platforms to stay up-to-date on her future endeavors. Even without being a part of the Dropouts podcast, her future is bright nonetheless!

