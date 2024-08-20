Is Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for president?

The 2024 presidential race is undoubtedly heating up as celebrities, fellow politicians, and voters draw their lines in the sand and announce support for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. But the biggest question circulating right now is in regards to whom pop superstar Taylor Swift will endorse.

As one of the most influential artists in the world, it’s hardly a surprise that the Folklore singer holds so much impact over the upcoming election — with an endorsement for either candidate likely to boost their morale, and result in droves of Swifties flocking to the polls to vote for whichever candidate their queen puts her trust in.

For the majority of her career, Swift has largely avoided diving too far into the overwhelming political realm, which made her endorsement of Joe Biden back in 2020 such a major headline. Flash forward to now, and folks are curious to know if she will eventually endorse fellow Democrat and Biden’s current VP, Kamala Harris.

So, will Swift eventually endorse Harris?

As of right now, Swift has not publicly endorsed either candidate for president, but that’s not to say that Swift won’t eventually declare her support when she has a much-needed break from the Eras tour. Despite not publicly endorsing either politician yet, the Orange Thanos Variant is seemingly convinced that she will endorse him — or, he’ll at least share an onslaught of AI-generated images of her “support” in the meantime. And, yes, we smell a lawsuit.

An endorsement for Harris has yet to come from Camp Swift, but given her history of endorsing the Biden-Harris ticket back in 2020, one would assume that Swift will stick to leaning with the Democratic Party and eventually endorse the Harris-Walz campaign.

So as far as Swift endorsing Harris is concerned, energetic and forward-thinking Swifties will simply have to sit back and wait to see if that comes to fruition. One thing is for certain, however: Swift has not endorsed Trump.

