Is that a ring we spot on Anya Taylor-Joy’s finger?

Star of The Queen’s Gambit and The Northman Anya Taylor-Joy has been seen sporting an interesting ring on her finger, which naturally has the rumor mill in overdrive.

After a breakout role in 2017’s Split, Taylor-Jay has amassed a strong following, with the actress taking on many big roles in indie productions and streaming exclusives. Starring in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit shot her well beyond her previous level of stardom.

Harper’s Bazaar has reported on Taylor-Jay’s recent time in Sydney, Australia with the actress potentially revealing to the world her engagement status after a photo was taken at an airport. Holding a bag of sea salt Kettle chips, sporting a plaid coat and a brown jumpsuit, her ring stood out like a sore thumb in the photo.

Onlookers reported to the Daily Mail that she looked “ecstatic” after flashing the ring at her driver.

She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car. She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.

blonde anya taylor joy nation we're ALIVE AND WELL pic.twitter.com/u7GcO4rFhy — atj shady facts (@fruityanya) June 26, 2022

Taylor-Joy has been in a relationship with actor Malcom McRae for what would seem to be at least 8 months, after a photo was taken of them kissing back in Nov. 2021. McRae has just three acting credits to his name, having appeared in two shorts and one music video for his band more*.

Whether or not this is an engagement will remain to be seen, but it seems like Taylor-Joy could be embodying the second part of her double-barrelled last name soon when walking down the aisle.