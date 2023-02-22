Is Tim Burton dating Monica Bellucci? Their relationship, explained

Rumor has it that filmmaker Tim Burton has been quietly dating actor Monica Bellucci for four months.

According to The Daily Mail, their romance began after they met at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022. 68-year-old Burton received a lifetime achievement award from the 59-year-old Italian Screen goddess at the event.

Burton’s budding romance with Bellucci is such a sensation in France that the couple made the cover of Paris Match. Though the title of the article is “Un Coup De Foudre Fantastique” (“A Fantastic Love At First Sight”), the pair first met 16 years ago.

🚨 À la une de 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 cette semaine !



📌 Exclusif : Monica Bellucci et Tim Burton sont en couple !

Récit : https://t.co/7zwH33XAe3 💕

📌 #Palmade : enquête sur les escort boys.



👉 Mercredi 20h pour les abonnés numériques.

👉 Jeudi chez votre marchand de presse. pic.twitter.com/JAlJqR9b1L — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) February 21, 2023

At the time, Bellucci was married to Vincent Cassel and half of a celebrity power couple. She wed the French filmstar in 1997 and had two daughters. The couple split their time between Europe and Brazil, where they owned a home. Over time, Cassel became more reluctant to spend time in Europe. The marriage ended in 2013, with Bellucci explaining to Madame Figaro that “it became impossible to continue.” She moved on with artist Nicolas Lefebvre, but their relationship ended in 2019

Burton was the domestic partner of actor Helena Bonham Carter for 13 years until their amicable split in 2014. They share two children and an impressive body of film collaborations, including Planet of the Apes, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Alice in Wonderland. After their relationship ended, Bonham Carter met a new companion in 2018, Norwegian writer Rye Dag Holmboe, 22 years her junior.

Neither Burton nor Bellucci has confirmed the rumors of their romance. Nevertheless, fans are here for it.

Who had Monica and Tim as a couple for 2023 bingo?!?! Cuz I sure as hell didn't! https://t.co/HdRzYbZcyE — Nim Kaur (@MapleBrownie) February 22, 2023

Another fan described Burton as a very lucky guy.

Tim Burton won the lottery ! https://t.co/jjSCKve7IG — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) February 21, 2023

There is something moving about couples who find romance later in life. How exquisite to fall for a person after you have both achieved the goals of youth. It’s a different kind of attraction that has nothing to do with building families and careers and everything to do with loving someone for who they are.