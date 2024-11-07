‘It is definitely going to be got rid of’: Kate Middleton already planning to ditch Royal Family’s ‘weird’ Christmas tradition when she’s queen

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to tweak the monarchy’s Christmas experience by getting rid of a “weird” centuries-old tradition — and it’s not the Royal address.

Recommended Videos

The Daily Beast reported Kate’s Christmas takeover comes down to King Charles’ declining health following a cancer diagnosis. She and her husband, Prince William, are said to be heading the holiday season plans.

One might have hoped the barbaric pheasant and partridge Boxing Day shooting would be the bloody tradition the Princess of Wales would cut, but it’s actually the gift-giving schedule. The Royal family typically exchanges presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, which Kate allegedly finds strange.

It’s been posited that the tradition comes from the family’s German heritage, with the early gift exchange first established during Queen Victoria’s 1837 to 1901 reign. Her husband, Prince Albert, is also credited with popularizing Christmas trees in the U.K.

The Royals also attend Church every Christmas Day, which reportedly was part of why Queen Elizabeth II kept the tradition running — exchanging presents on Dec. 24 would leave more time for other duties on the 25th.

“Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird.” An anonymous “friend” of the family said. “It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things. I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed,” they concluded.

Sandringham is where Kate and William are expected to host a “rival Christmas party” in Dec. 2024, in their home on the estate. The source claimed the couple wants to give the affair a “middle-class flavor.” Nothing says “man of the people” like a royal party on a private estate, am I right folks?

“A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall.”

Plans are up in the air for many family members and their spouses, as they wait to see if Charles’ condition improves or worsens. “It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet? Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see,” the source said.

There’s no pushback from William on Kate’s vision for a cozier Christmas. The friend claimed he is “enthusiastic about embracing Kate‘s much more normal conception of Christmas.” They added, “It’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year. If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt.”

A communications executive who said they had worked with the couple in the past also weighed in, “William and Kate have made an incredibly successful brand out of being normal and boring, but the crazy royal customs at Christmas threaten all that.” It’s true: if any gift is to be given on Christmas Eve, it should obviously be a small sort of taster present that precedes the larger volume the day after — it’s a science.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy