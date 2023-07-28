‘It looks awful’: Alexa Nikolas bluntly demolishes ‘Zoey 102’

Former Zoey 101 cast member Alexa Nikolas is notably absent from the new reboot of the show, and to be honest, that’s not surprising; Nikolas has been very open about her difficult time on the show, and the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of not only showrunner Dan Schneider, but also star Jamie Lynn Spears and even Jonah Hill. Now she’s sharing her thoughts on the new movie Zoey 102.

The premise of the new movie is that Zoey is now in her 20s and looking for love, and she reunites with Chase.

“That looks awful,” Nikolas remarks in a newly posted video. “I don’t know what to say about that movie.”

She goes on to say that it feels as fake as “Russell Hicks and the person close to [Dan] Schneider to me.” Hicks is, of course, the former president of content and production, and Schneider was fired in 2018 after numerous allegations.

“It feels like a weird dream or something. I don’t know what to say. I hope that Chase and Zoey finally get together. I mean this has been [expletive] too long at this point. Lot of pent up energy going on there.”

She adds that she hopes the two reach a “consensual” situation that adults get to to experience. Don’t we all!

Nikolas has started an organization and podcast called “Eat Predators Daily” to talk about her experiences as a young actress around predatory men trying to take advantage of her.

She notably recently accused Jonah Hill of slamming her against a car door and shoving his tongue down her throat when she was 16. This, of course, was sandwiched on top of the other Hill allegations floating around, concerning his ex-girlfriend, pro surfer Sarah Brady.

She also said that being in the industry since she was 12, she was fairly used to nonconsensual advances from older men.

“I’ve been assaulted so many times in the industry, it’s sad, so it was pretty normal,” she said. “But it definitely stood out in my brain, and I remember being angry, like, emotionally I felt a boundary was crossed — to speak Jonah’s language.”

Despite everything, she seems to be at peace with the fact that she was not cast on the reboot, which is streaming now on Paramount Plus.