‘It was just really hurtful’: Lindsay Hubbard addresses that ‘Summer House’ fake tears claim

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard faced many challenges in their relationship which were showcased throughout Summer House season 8. The couple tried to work through their issues to find a common ground but unfortunately couldn’t succeed. By the time the Bravo celebrities called off their wedding ceremony, the situation had already gotten out of hand.

At the reunion, Lindsay revealed messy details of their relationship while Carl explained his side of what went wrong between them. Post-breakup, Lindsay had a strong support system which consisted of Summer House cast members Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, and Gabby Prescod.

However, their attitude toward Lindsay soon changed when the girl gang realized Hubbard’s narration of events was exaggerated. More specifically Paige and Ciara questioned Lindsay’s genuineness, whether she was overreacting and faking her tears for attention. Lindsay was hurt by these comments made by her close friends and upset at how they switched sides during this difficult time.

Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller questioned Lindsay Hubbard’s intentions during the explosive breakup

Despite the two housemates standing by Lindsay’s side and sympathizing with her, they couldn’t help but question Lindsay’s account of her breakup. When Lindsay reached Danielle’s Brooklyn apartment in shock, all the girls were there to reassure her that she deserved better.

When Paige appeared on the Summer House After Show, she was open about her feelings regarding the Linsay-Carl drama. Paige thought Lindsay didn’t seem authentic as she hardly cried right after her breakup. She claimed Lindsay wasn’t telling them the full truth so it was hard for her to believe what was being said:

“I felt bad for her, but I know Lindsay, and Lindsay is Lindsay. When she does her crying, no tears, I can’t align with it. It’s very hard for me to then believe anything that comes out of her mouth.”

Ciara Miller also agreed with Paige’s statement implying that Lindsay had a victim mindset. She explained how Lindsay leaves out the parts where she did something wrong whenever she “recounts a story.”

When the Summer House cast member heard about these statements, she was very disappointed. Lindsay told Rolling Stone she wanted her friends’ unconditional support after Carl blindsided her.

To then watch someone talk about how I was faking my tears — I don’t even know how to fake tears. Or them saying that [Carl] didn’t actually break up with me. It was just really hurtful… I’m still standing by the fact that I was blindsided.”

