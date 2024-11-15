‘It’s just wasn’t super necessary’: SZA reveals she still has mixed feelings about her BBL

In an industry full of pop stars who protect their mystique, SZA continues to go against the grain, openly discussing her various cosmetic surgeries. This time, she has shared exactly how she feels about her Brazilian butt lift, commonly known as a BBL.

Even before opening up about her cosmetic surgeries, SZA’s body has always been a topic of discussion. That was, of course, until she released her critically acclaimed second album SOS, where she addressed nearly every aspect of her personal life, including whether her butt is natural — a question she answers in the intro by clarifying that it’s not. In 2022, people were not as forthcoming about plastic procedures. The stigma around them pressured many to lie and claim their bodies were entirely natural.

In 2024, however, the culture surrounding cosmetic enhancements is more accepting. Whether it’s Megan Fox admitting to plastic surgery or Oprah Winfrey acknowledging the use of diet pills, altering one’s appearance through medical procedures is increasingly seen as socially acceptable. In a new, vulnerable British Vogue profile, SZA delved deeper into her BBL experience. She admitted feeling conflicted, saying she once considered it “so stupid” and “just not super necessary,” but she also acknowledged that she loves how her body looks now.

SZA’s approach to making music and handling press by granting fans seemingly unrestricted access to her personal life appears to be working. Her debut album, CTRL, has remained on the Billboard 200 charts for seven years, setting a record for a solo female act. She shows no signs of changing this approach, with a deluxe edition of SOS and a follow-up full-length project titled Lana both scheduled for release this autumn.

SZA has been candid about having thin skin, and comments on her body are undoubtedly why she continues to address questions about it in interviews and her music. It’s likely difficult — we all have insecurities about our bodies, whether it’s less-than-straight teeth, thinning hair, or other imperfections. For SZA, these insecurities have been amplified by millions of opinions. It’s unsurprising, then, that she feels torn about whether getting work done was the right decision; she’s likely heard every critique imaginable.

That being said, SZA seems to have turned a new leaf in her self-analysis. She’s comfortable with not having an absolute stance on her body and is open to getting more work done in the future if she feels like it. The same evolution applies to her music. In the British Vogue profile, she stated, “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s sh** that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that — the lighter I get.”

SZA is clearly focused on moving forward and leaving the past behind. Her future includes not only two albums arriving this autumn, but also her debut lead role alongside the equally open Keke Palmer in the movie One Of Them Days, set for release in January. No matter how SZA looks or what she creates next, we can’t wait to see what she has in store.

