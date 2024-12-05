‘It’s not a surprise to anyone’: Ainsley Earhardt and Fox News’ Sean Hannity’s dating timeline, explored

They say opposites attract, but not in this case: two of the most conservative TV news hosts have seemingly found true love with one another.

Ainsley Earhardt and Fox News host Sean Hannity may have no problem talking freely about their political views (even when many wish they wouldn’t). But does that mean they’re spilling all the beans about their romance? Let’s look at the duration of their relationship, along with what is known about their time together.

How long have Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity been dating, and did they get engaged?

Although the Fox hosts don’t appear to have publicly said they’re in a relationship, The Daily Mail reported in April 2023 that they were serious about each other. People think they began dating in 2020, but they had known each other for ages before that.

The Daily Mail shared that the two enjoyed a Palm Beach, Florida vacation in Feb. 2023 since Hannity has a townhouse there. The publication also shared photos of the two at a Waffle House (aka a romantic date spot), and also holding corn at Long Island’s Oyster Fest.

A source told The Daily Mail that they were “best friends” first. They said, “They are extremely happy together and have been for a while.” The source continued, “It’s not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they’re very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey.” Another sign the two seem to be serious? They spend time with Earhardt’s daughter, Hayden, who is seven years old.

Although people have wondered since July 2024 that the pair got engaged, they haven’t said no. As Comingsoon.net pointed out, they could be privately engaged but they could have no desire to tell the public about their marriage plans.

Both Earhardt and Hannity have worked for Fox News for a long time. She started hosting Fox & Friends First in 2012 and he began his tenure in 2009. People wondered if Hannity would take over from Tucker Carlson, but recently, he was given his own show called Sean where he will do long-form interviews. Usually, hearing that two people who have a lot in common, such as a similar career, have fallen in love is heartwarming… especially if they hang out a lot with one of their kids. And Earhardt was given the job of co-hosting Fox & Friends in Nov. 2016 when she was on maternity leave, which is an important part of her story. This opens up a crucial conversation about work/life balance and how having a baby doesn’t mean that someone has to slow down or stop working. But then she says things like this side eye-inducing statement from her 2018 Elle Magazine interview: “It does weigh on me, that one side wants to destroy the other so much. I feel like the left wants to destroy Fox News.”

Well, either way, they seem to be doing well. And, as it turns out, many people want to date someone who votes the same way they do. A 2020 poll from YouGov-Economist said many Americans don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who has opposite political views. A second 2020 poll from the same place discovered that 86% of Americans think that it’s challenging for Republicans and Democrats to be in a relationship. So, based on that, it looks like Earhardt and Hannity will live happily ever after.

