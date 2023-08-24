‘It’s ok to ask for help’: Bachelor Nation Jason Tartick gets vulnerable while highlighting the importance of friendship

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are two of the most recognizable names in Bachelor Nation, and their epic love story was a staple to the fandom for audiences who had watched both of them on their own separate journeys to love.

The two met in 2019 and were immediately drawn to one another, and fans were too — their chemistry was palpable, and they began writing a love story that everyone who tuned into The Bachelor and The Bachelorette loved to read.

When you have a relationship in a public space, people can feel quite entitled to information and details of the ups and downs that couples experience. While that sense of entitlement isn’t built on anything real, it doesn’t stop a major facet of fans from believing that they should be able to demand knowledge.

Regarding Tartick and Bristowe, when fans started seeing the pair posting less of one another, rumors began swirling that something was happening behind the scenes. While the couple didn’t owe anything to their fans, they knew having a public platform meant public interest was heightened.

In early August, the pair shared a joint statement confirming that they had split and didn’t want to say anything publicly until they’d had time to talk to their friends and family about it and begin to try to process their breakup themselves.

On Instagram today, Tartick took to the platform with a vulnerable message about the power of friendship and how a small gesture can mean so much to someone.

“A few weeks ago my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help. I told him I was starting to move out and that I appreciated his offer, but I was ok. I’ll never forget his response, he said “Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient.” He then booked his flight and was there the next day. I share this bc although I said I was okay, I wasn’t, and not only did I want him there that day but I needed him there that day. This has been another reminder to me that it’s ok to show weakness, it’s ok to ask for help and that the support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in.”

We teared up reading Tartick’s post because we, too, know what it feels like to need a friend in that way, to feel like the world is crumbling around you, and it’s all you can do to make it through. It’s in those times when it’s often the most difficult to ask for help, but Jason accepted it once he presented himself, and it was a gift he gave to himself.

Tartick’s friend, Hawk, showed up; even though Tartick said he was okay, his buddy knew he wasn’t and came to help anyway. Hawk showed him support and strength, which allowed him to feel it, too. Tartick notes that he’s still been sad but that the moment was meaningful, and in sharing it with his followers, he reminds us of two things.

One, it’s okay to ask for help — in fact, it’s the strongest thing you can do, and two, sometimes a little extra love and kindness goes a long way. We’re sending our best wishes to Tartick and Bristowe as they navigate this chapter of their lives.