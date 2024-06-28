‘It’s really not a common last name’: Yes, we live in a world where Patrick Schwarzenegger gets asked if he’s related to that guy from ‘Jingle All the Way’

A relative newcomer on the scene, Patrick Schwarzenegger has been a part of some exemplary programming. His breakout performance in the harrowing HBO Max series, The Staircase, wasn’t all he had in the tank.

He also made waves in The Boys spin-off, Gen V. Schwarzenegger plays Luke AKA, Golden Boy. With flaming powers that can cut through practically anything, it seemed the character was poised to be a major player for the season. These aspirations are cut short at the end of the first episode when he dies by suicide.

Thankfully, Schwarzenegger still has a role in the series as hallucinations from the mind of his brother, Sam (Asa Germann). Talent, it seems, runs in the family. Though the actor has stood on his own 2 feet, giving emotionally heartwrenching performances, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Patrick is a chip off of the Terminator block. At least for most of us.

On the divisive platform X (formerly Twitter), @zerowontmiss posted a comment that eventually went viral.

“How am I just finding out that Golden Boy from Gen V is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son.”

The tweet was quickly roasted for being one of the most obvious statements of all time. Patrick Schwarzenegger himself took to the platform to poke fun at the situation.

It’s really funny to me when people ask if I have any relation to Arnold when they see my last name… it’s really not a common last name haha https://t.co/d5VsVImNwO — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) June 27, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a hallmark of American cinema for decades, in addition to being the Governor of California. If a family has already had its fair of exposure, it’s the Schwarzenegger clan. As the younger Schwarzenegger pointed out, it isn’t as if the family goes by Smith or Jones. Though, as a general rule, you shouldn’t assume, in this case, it’s more improbable to think there are two different Hollywood families with that title. The two actors may appear in different markets, but there is no denying there is a certain resemblance.

