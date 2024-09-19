‘It’s really painful’: Florence Pugh begs fans to stop talking about her weight

Diet culture might be a little less prevalent than it used to be, but unfortunately, conversations about weight are still front and center in Hollywood. Some celebs brag about taking Ozempic, others deny taking it, and still others work out more than once a day and brag about their photogenic, low-carb diets on their socials. It’s important and refreshing when an actress speaks up and explains that the focus on the way they look is unfair and upsetting, and that’s why I love Florence Pugh‘s take on the subject.

In an interview with British Vogue, Pugh called online spaces “a very mean place” and said, “It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight.” She explained that rather than “hoping people like me,” she doesn’t “want to be anyone else.”

The star doesn’t deserve negative comments about her appearance, and while her honesty might not make online bullies back off, it’s at least a necessary reminder that celebrities are real people. Remember Jewel’s cheesy but important lyrics “In the end, only kindness matters?” When meeting a new person or looking at a wealthy celeb, I have the same rule: if they’re caring, then they’re okay by me, and Pugh seems to be a genuinely kind soul.

Pugh shared with Time Magazine that she spent some time away from L.A. when she was starting her acting career. When she joined the cast of Studio City, a sitcom that didn’t get picked up, she was expected to lose weight. She said no, and then came back to Los Angeles when she got a role in Fighting with My Family. She said, “the last time I’d been there I was told I needed to lose weight — it was just so not the person I wanted to be.”

There are actually countless inane Reddit threads devoted to Pugh’s weight and how “stocky” she looks. And if I’m irritated after glancing at them, I can only imagine how Pugh feels. People need to find better uses for their time! While many celebs must agree that it’s awful to see strangers saying they put on weight or don’t look as good as they used to, only a few actually admit how much it hurts. Pugh was just as honest about why she and her ex Zach Braff split up, as too many people commented on that relationship as well. People should talk about Pugh’s talent, clever approach to her career (picking compelling roles in different genres), and her delightful YouTube series, “Cooking With Flo.” Her weight is not interesting!

Since so many people have unfairly talked about Pugh’s body, no one would blame her for replying “no comment” every time a reporter asked her about the topic. But instead, she has shown her strength and addressed it head-on. She told Elle UK that while some people criticized her for wearing a see-through Valentino dress, other women praised her. She pointed out, “It’s the freedom that people are scared of,” and observed that people have tried to control women “by commenting on their bodies.” Considering the current election cycle and the focus on reproductive rights, that couldn’t be more true.

Pugh also gave an incredible interview to Vogue in January 2023, and explained that she isn’t interested in dropping pounds for a part in a movie. She told the publication “I love food” and from the time she began her career, she knew she would eat how she wanted to and not go on any wild diets. She’s the kind of star I want to support, and thanks to her candid personality, I’ll always want to go see a Pugh movie!

