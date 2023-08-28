‘It’s the lowest thing on my radar right now’: ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne gets candid about what she’s focused on after divorce

Erika Jayne — also known by her married name Erika Girardi — has opened up about her divorce from attorney Tom Girardi amid his ongoing legal struggles.

“I’m separated. It’s hard to divorce,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told People. “It’s the lowest thing on my radar right now because I have other legal battles to fight out that I’m getting dragged into. So, f**k the divorce. I’m separated. We have separate lives. I’ve not seen Tom since the day I left, and it is what it is.”

Jayne, 52, filed for divorce from Girardi, 84, on Nov. 3, 2020, after a 21-year marriage. A month after filing for divorce, Jayne and Girardi were sued and accused of embezzling funds meant to go to the families of the victims of the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610. Jayne denied all knowledge or involvement in the alleged wrongdoing and was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.

As for Girardi, he was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court by a federal grand jury in February 2023, a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release stated. On Aug. 23, 2023, Girardi attended a hearing to determine if he was competent to stand trial as he was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, a court filing from 2021 states, as reported by People.

On August 25, Jayne premiered her new Las Vegas residency show “Bet It All on Blonde.” The singer and reality star briefly addressed her divorce and legal struggles of the past few years when she thanked the audience for their support. “You have to acknowledge what is happening,” Jayne explained her decision to address it on stage. “It is happening. It has been a process and we’ve seen that play out on reality TV. It was playing out in the courts this week as I was preparing for this show. So you can escape for a while, but it is about moving on and keeping your head up.”

Jayne said she was aware of her estranged husband’s court hearing and ongoing legal battle and wanted to acknowledge it to then be present on the stage at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay. The “Pretty Mess” singer said she wanted her show to be fun and sultry and to show people that women can be sexy at any age. Jayne’s show will be taking place during a few weekends over the next few months and the reality star is dropping a new single, “Drip Drop,” on September 8.