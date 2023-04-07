‘It’s Trump’s Fault!’ Donald Trump is accidentally self-aware for a moment in Truth Social post

Former President Donald Trump has been playing the victim again. He’s the victim of a “witch hunt” and the victim of “political prosecution,” and it’s all a big scam against him and he’s done nothing wrong (his words). However, in playing this part he’s inadvertently showed a sliver of self-awareness.

Trump fled to his failing social media site Truth Social to whine about the whole thing. There’s been a movement lately of people blaming Trump for our current state of politics, and that goes even farther now that President Joe Biden blames Trump for the difficult Afghan withdrawal in 2021.

By pointing this out, Trump weirdly seems self aware about the whole thing.

“Here’s the new DISINFORMATION chant from the people destroying our Country – IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT!!!”

If we remove the “disinformation” part of the post, it reads fairly true. There’s always a sliver of truth in every lie, and boy does this man love to lie. He also seems to be aware that there’s a lot of people out there who absolutely hate him. Perhaps he feels his grip on the power he once held slipping through his fingers.

This is no guarantee. Trump is a liar and a cheat, but he’s also really good at it. He’s using the whole indictment debacle to drum up support from Republicans all over the country, and it’s working. He’s betting on shoring up both public opinion and campaign donations by playing the victim.

This man was the President of the United States. Playing the victim would seem to be a paltry play, but considering he’s boisterously opposed to looking weak, it’s an obvious calculated response, and unfortunately, it could work. We’re still in the early stages of this case against him, though, and there are a number of other criminal inquiries coming down the pipe in the future as well.

This is an unprecedented moment in American history, and hopefully we don’t lose our country to a demagogue. There’s a lot on the line here. We’ll keep you posted.