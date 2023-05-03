Jackson Mahomes arrested in Kansas for aggravated sexual battery

Content warning: this article contains topics of sexual battery; please take care while reading.

Patrick Mahomes‘ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been arrested for a charge of aggravated sexual battery stemming from an incident back in February.

Reports say that Mahomes was booked at the Johnson County Jail in Kansas around 7:40am, and his bond was set at $100,00. His arraignment is slated for 1:30pm on May 3, as reported on a list of bookings and releases from the jail. Fox News shared the following quote from Aspen Vaughn, the woman Mahomes assaulted and the owner of the establishment where the event occured. The interaction was caught on video, and Vaughn says she was yelling for help because he was too big for her to keep him away.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

TMZ also reports that the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge said that Mahomes seemed intoxicated before the battery incident occurred and that he shoved a member of the wait staff repeatedly. There appears to be no public video of that event, but a Google search will show the video of Mahomes forcibly kissing Aspen, which we aren’t sharing here as it could be triggering content.

The publication also shared the following quote from Brandan Davies, Mahomes’ attorney:

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

More information will be released this afternoon, and We Got This Covered will keep you updated.