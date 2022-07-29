Jake Paul says Tommy Fury won’t fight him because his rival is ‘already scared’ of him

Popular YouTube star Jake Paul was all set to fight fellow professional boxer Tommy Fury in August 2022, but that’s old news now. Though the fight was canceled as the latter couldn’t enter the U.S., there have been many rumors and speculations — constantly fueled by Paul’s statements —that Fury wasn’t training and thus wasn’t ready to face him. And if his latest comment is to be believed, Fury won’t ever be able to muster the courage to face him.

With Fury unable to enter the country, Paul will now be fighting against boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. While Fury has the choice to revisit the fight later — though so far there has been no news on whether the bout will be rescheduled — Paul is sure that his former opponent, who is “already scared” of him, will think twice before going up against him after his performance in the upcoming fight.

“I just don’t think Tommy will fight me after he sees what I do to someone who’s more experienced than him,” said Paul during his appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show.

“He’s heavier than him, he’s taller than him. Tommy is already scared now so after I beat a professional boxer what do you think is going to happen?”

Fury had previously rubbished all the rumors claiming that he was afraid of Paul and hiding from him or just wasn’t ready to face him in a Twitter post.

“I was ready and raring to go. I was at the airport Monday morning, with all my equipment, ready to fly in and get the show on the road. I couldn’t get into the country, and that’s why this fight didn’t happen. All the bullshit about me not being ready or not training, forget it,” Fury said. “If it didn’t come from me, then don’t believe it because it’s not the truth.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will be facing Hasim Rahman Jr. in New York on Aug. 6.