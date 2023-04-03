James Corden eyes a theater return after ‘Late Late Show’ departure

With new segments unseen and unheard of in the previous and contemporary talk shows alike such as, ‘Carpool Karaoke’, ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ as well as parodying iconic movie scenes which also includes replaying a public stunt with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, James Corden’s immense popularity and stardom as an iconic talk show host won’t come as a surprise.

His Late Late Show with James Corden, which premiered on March 23, 2015, has a swelling fan base and over the years had the highest views recorded, thus solidifying his reigning position in the genre.

Unfortunately, a month back, Corden announced his imminent departure from the show expectantly and understandably causing a lot of distress among his fans who have until now gotten used to his humor and loved him for his unfailing ability to entertain them.

Of course, this led many to wonder what might be the possible reason for Corden to take such a step. In response, Corden mentioned that the reason for the exit is rather emotional and that he has been considering making the move for quite a long time. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show on the subject, he said:

“Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so, I mean, I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now. Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it. But the truth is it became a very easy decision, because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination.”

In an interview with Deadline, the London-born talk show host explained that the decision wasn’t capricious as he has been thinking about it for quite a while,

“It’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [his contract for a year]. I always thought I’d do [the show] for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

While the fans will get a final taste of Corden’s unique humor on April 27, the main question hanging over the viewers’ heads is, what step will Corden take after bidding farewell to his eight-year-long project? While the 44-year-old comedian has been resorting to uncertain responses until now, very recently on April 2, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes to go back to engaging in theatre.

In a panel moderated by Bryan Cranston comprising of Corden and the show’s Executive Producers, Ben Winston, and Robb Crabbe, he said how he plans to move back to England with his family and focus on things he wants to do, probably hinting at theatre.

“There’s loads of things I’d love to do, but they’re very reliant on people wanting me to do them. I think it’s going to be really important to take a breath and take a minute” to decompress from the last eight years, and with plans for his family to move back to England this summer.”

Even though it remains uncertain whether Corden will choose to foray into this particular area, theatre seems to be a plausible career choice for him given his past noteworthy participation in prestigious theatrical productions such as One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys and Martin Guerre, to name a few.