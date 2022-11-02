James Corden pays tribute to his unlikely friend Takeoff on ‘Late Late Show’

On Tuesday night’s edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host shared a small tribute to his friend Takeoff, who tragically passed away at age 28 on Monday.

One-third of the legendary rap group Migos, Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet while outside of a bowling alley in Houston.

Corden decided to dedicate a moment to the rapper and explain to his audience what type of person Takeoff was.

Initially, the host mentioned how much Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, loved music and it effectively spawned the creation of Migos, which features Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and Quavo’s cousin Offset who is also famously married to Cardi B.

“My biggest feeling when I was around him,” Corden said, ” was just how much he loved music.”

Corden mentioned that Takeoff was extremely proud of where he was from and what he achieved, stating, “He was from the north side of Atlanta but he influenced the entire world.”

Migos recorded a memorable segment of Carpool Karaoke three years ago when Corden and the group hit it off. One of the many memorable moments of the segment was Migos giving perhaps the most joyous version of Whitney Houston’s, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Though that moment might be topped by Migos taking Corden shopping for clothes which was when Takeoff coined him Big Drip, a nickname that Corden became fond of, saying on Tuesday night, “Whenever I’d see him, he always called me Big Drip. He knew how much I loved that.”

In regards to the nickname Takeoff, Corden explained that it was born from Quavo and Offset calling him that often since he would record his verses in a single take.

Corden concluded his mini-tribute on Tuesday night by saying, “I got to spend some unforgettable moments with Takeoff over the past few years. He was an incredible guy – warm and generous. We’ve lost someone incredibly special.”