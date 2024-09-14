Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
James Earl Jones Ethnicity
Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

James Earl Jones’ ethnicity, confirmed

His ethnic heritage was as diverse as his impressive resume.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 14, 2024 02:18 pm

On Sep. 9, 2024, the world sadly lost a gem – the legendary actor James Earl Jones. He passed away at 93, surrounded by his family at his Pawling, New York home. Although no specific cause of death has been publicly disclosed, Jones had battled with type 2 diabetes since his 60s.

Recommended Videos

Born on Jan. 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Jones had been active as a professional performer since the early 1950s. He appeared on stage, on television, and in movies, building up an iconic back catalog that few can match.

On stage, he performed in plays like The Merchant of Venice, The Winter’s Tale, Othello, Coriolanus, Troilus and Cressida, The Great White Hope, Hamlet, King Lear, Of Mice and Men, Fences, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Driving Miss Daisy, Much Ado About Nothing, and Night of the Iguana. He worked as a stage actor worldwide, appearing in prestigious venues on New York’s Broadway and London’s West End.

On television, Jones’ credits are incredibly varied and include shows and series like Dr. Kildare, Sesame Street, Me and Mom, L.A. Law, Long Ago and Far Away, The Simpsons, Gabriel’s Fire, Pros and Cons, Law & Order, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Will & Grace, Two and a Half Men, House, The Big Bang Theory, Agent X, Star Wars Rebels, and Obi-Wan Kenobi — the latter two saw him reprising his iconic role as Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies.

But it was in movies that Jones truly became a household name. His wildly impressive filmography includes Dr. Strangelove, The Great White Hope (for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor), Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Conan the Barbarian, Return of the Jedi, Coming to America, The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, Sneakers, Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, The Lion King (animated), Judge Dredd, Robots, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Click, Scary Movie 4, Rogue One, The Lion King (live-action), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Coming 2 America (as per IMDb).

Jones rightly received the 2011 Academy Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement for his services to film.

As a man so prominent in the zeitgeist of popular culture, much is known about Jones’ private and personal life. For instance, it’s public knowledge that he was married twice — to actress Julienne Marie from 1968 until their 1972 divorce and to actress Cecilia Hart from 1982 until her tragic 2016 death from ovarian cancer.

But people still have questions about Jones, one of which is the specifics of his ethnicity. So, what was the actor’s ethnic heritage?

What was James Earl Jones’ ethnicity?

James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America
Image via Paramount Pictures

James Earl Jones was a proud black American, but his ancestry was an eclectic mix of cultures.

According to Jones, his mother, Ruth Connolly, and his father, the actor Robert Earl Jones, provided him with a mix of African-American, Irish, and Native American ancestry.

In one interview, archived at The Free Library, he said, “I’m part Irish, part African, and part Cherokee.”

Earl’s exquisite acting skills and booming voice will forever be remembered. Still, it’s his grace and decorum that made him represent America, Ireland, and Africa in a way that should make everyone from those places beyond proud.

May he rest in eternal peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com