James Gunn invokes ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ when defending ‘Superman: Legacy’ hero count

Sure, the movie had a huge cast, but the focus was still all on Steve Carell.

A lot of us got our hopes up when James Gunn left the MCU behind to co-lead the DCU. Gunn has one of the best track records around (GotG, Suicide Squad and Peacemaker are all notable examples), but people still seem to have doubts. To counter this, Gunn invoked a classic: The 40-year-old Virgin.

Let’s back up a little. One of the main concerns people have with Marvel is the fact that they jam 100 characters into each film. Things get muddy and unfocused, and honestly, kind of boring.

Over on Threads, Gunn shared some of his favorite songs in a playlist, and in response someone asked him a question about the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

“James, don’t you think there is too many characters in Superman Legacy? I just feel like there won’t be much time for Superman himself.” Gunn responded with cinematic wisdom like only he can:

In response, someone pointed out what we’ve already covered, that there’s just too many cameos in Marvel movies.

“I think it more has to do with the fact that superhero movies have more of a reputation of stuffing in unnecessary characters to set up sequels or “cinematic universes”. Especially early movies in franchises like Iron Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Civil War. I’m not saying I’m worried about this, I’m just explaining why others could be.”

Now we’re getting somewhere. This is absolutely true, and one of the reasons Marvel is pooping the bed of late. It’s all too much! In response to the last comment, someone else pointed out that Gunn didn’t direct any of the aforementioned movies, but he is directing Superman.

“To his point, 40-Year Old Virgin was still about Steve Carell’s character and everyone else supported that role.”

Things get more exciting from there, with some people worrying about bloat, and others saying that only people who aren’t familiar with his work would be concerned. Here’s someone who knows what’s at stake:

I think we can all relax in the knowledge that Gunn knows what he’s doing, and we don’t know anything about how to direct an incredibly expensive superhero movie.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.