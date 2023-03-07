James Gunn once again washes his hands of any guilt over Zack Snyder’s DCEU exit

It’s been a busy day in the James Gunn camp. First, he’s been spending the day correcting a recent FandomWire article that claims Dave Bautista doesn’t want to join the MCU. Now he’s reminding people that he didn’t have anything to do with Zack Snyder’s exit from the company.

Gunn highlighted a now-deleted tweet from FandomWire that shared an article with the headline “‘Honestly, I could give a F*ck:’ Dave Bautista Rejects Joining James Gunn’s DCU as Bane Possibility After His Final Movie in MCU,” which Gunn said was misleading. He shared the complete quote, which was “Honestly, I could give a f*** [about being a movie star], I don’t care about the spotlight, I don’t care about fame.”

He then calls out another article from FandomWire, claiming it said he fired previous DCU filmmaker Zack Snyder. Snyder, he said, “hasn’t worked for DC for years before I got here.”

In another article they claimed I "sacked Zack Snyder", a filmmaker who hasn't worked for DC for years before I got here. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

Gunn said he doesn’t usually comment on these sort of things, but he found himself with no choice.

“I don’t usually see them but I learned about this site this morning with a bunch of really sh*tty articles that either stretch the truth to the point of snapping or just ignore it entirely.”

Someone then started splitting hairs, because that’s what people do on Twitter. “[He] worked with DC the same year you did in 2021, so while you didn’t sack him, the latter part of that statement is wrong.” His answer:

Obviously by "got here" I mean as the head of the studio a few months ago. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 7, 2023

People have taken to being super-literal, because of course they have. Snyder departed Justice League in 2017, but the Snyder Cut was released in 2021. Not that it matters. Gunn’s point is he didn’t fire Snyder. Nothing else really matters beyond that. This is probably why Gunn doesn’t like commenting on these things. It’s always a whole thing.