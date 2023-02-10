James Gunn hasn’t held back when talking about the continuous campaigning by Zack Snyder fans to try and sell his DC series to Netflix, with him declaring it as the “wackiest hashtag.”

While many are celebrating Gunn’s plans to turn DC into a heavyweight of comic book cinema again, there’s been a feud in the fandom regarding his vision. Fans of Snyder’s vision have been far from silent in voicing their disapproval and made countless hashtag campaigns to try and save their beloved canon.

After months of being inundated with responses like #SellTheSnyderVerseToNetflix, he’s finally addressed the elephant in the room. Gunn has now confirmed that Netflix has never expressed any interest in acquiring the SnyderVerse, nor has Snyder himself had any interest in returning to DC.

I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

Moreover, Gunn sent on to say that he is still in contact with Snyder and reveals what the Man of Steel director thinks of his plans. Turns out Snyder has been particularly supportive of Gunn’s new vision but is also very happy to be doing his own thing with Netflix. Perhaps finally Gunn can rest easy, knowing at the very least there’s a public record of him being on good terms with Snyder.

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

So much of this has been built up by impatient fans, and games of rumor and speculation which seem to have only resulted in negative consequences for all involved. Hopefully, Gunn will be able to see his plans come to fruition, as DC is in desperate need of a hit.