James Gunn teams up with Ben Schwartz to share some amazing movie facts

It’s a dynamic duo we never thought we needed, but can’t live without. Legends in their own right, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Parks and Recreation) have taken to Twitter to chat movies — and we’re here for it. Can’t these two work together already?

Geeking out over these cinematic accomplishments, Schwartz and Gunn bring to light some of the most impressive bits of Hollywood history we’ve ever heard. Proving that sometimes, fact really is crazier than fiction.

On the director side, Coppola had The Godfather, The Conversation, & The Godfather Part II, three of the greatest films ever made, all come out ‘72-‘74. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

Does anyone know if Jim Carrey was able to get a wink of sleep in 1994? Seriously, to come out with Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber all in the same year is quite possibly the single greatest achievement in acting. All three movies are undeniably iconic, with each being better than the last.

Then you have James Gunn hitting us with the directing factoid. Whether you like him for his movies or his wine, Francis Ford Coppola is one heck of a filmmaker. In the span of two years, Coppola came out with The Godfather (arguably the best movie of all time), The Conversation, and The Godfather Part II — we almost can’t wrap our heads around this one.

Having the capacity to tell those types of stories, at that level, takes a true genius. You’d think that after making The Godfather, all of Coppola’s creative energy would have been plain spent. Thankfully, he was just getting started.

Let’s not forget about Ben Schwartz’s response regarding director Rob Reiner, another absolute master of his craft.

Insane!

Rob Reiner had one of the all time great runs as well. pic.twitter.com/EuZdfOCU3W — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 26, 2023

For almost a decade, Reiner released yearly films that have gone down in history as some of the best. Movies like Stand by Me, The Sure Thing, Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally.

Oh, and how could we forget about Misery or A Few Good Men? The tonal range on display across Rob Reiner’s filmography is truly astounding. Each movie somehow feels totally unconnected to the one that came before — taking on complicated themes and topics that never cease to amaze.

Let’s just hope that James Gunn and Ben Schwartz will be around to share their knowledge of moviedom for a long, long time. Having entertainers out there with this level of reverence speaks volumes to the future of Hollywood, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how these two play a role in that story.