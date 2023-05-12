Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital, but that’s not all

There’s good news and, well, there’s surprising news. The good news? Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital. The surprising news — which can also be categorized as good news — is that Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks.

Jamie’s daughter, Corrine, decided to post an update on her Instagram story after noticing numerous conflicting online and social media reports.

A coupe days ago, Radaronline ran a story that claimed the family was “preparing for the worst.” It was repeated by numerous popular social media accounts, such as Daily Loud. However, such is thankfully not the case.

After reports came out claiming that the Radaronline story was untrue, numerous people took to social media to slam them and Daily Loud, the latter of which embarrassingly defended themselves by citing the tabloid Daily Mirror as a source.

“Update from the family,” Corinne stated, “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

Corrine was also sure to thank the many who posted positive messages and those who prayed for her father.

Corrine asked for privacy for her family and added, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

It also appears that father-daughter duo might be returning to their show Shazam soon, if Corrine’s line from her Instagram story stating they have an “exciting work announcement” is any indication.

Foxx’s return to the show, whenever it may happen, is likely to be major celebration and act as a “welcome back” to the multi-talented star.