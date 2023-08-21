Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Gad, and other celebrities chime in on the chaotic California natural disasters

Of course, if the world ends it starts in Hollywood.

Things are looking a little apocalyptic over in California right now. The state is known for having extreme weather, with intense heat causing wildfire at times, and earthquakes occasionally strong enough to damage property and roads. Recently though, Californians had to endure a two-for-one as a 5.0 earthquake hit just as everyone was dealing with Hurricane Hilary, and the elite in Hollywood are wondering if it’s the end of times.

Of course, it isn’t, but having two major extreme natural occurrences happening at the same time is enough to have everyone wondering what in the Mother Earth is going on. Due to its positioning on the intersection of two major plates, the Pacific Plate and North American Plate, California is often hit by earthquakes, though the majority of them remain unfatal. Hurricanes on the other hand are less common, but the risk posed by Hurricane Hilary is no joke. This is reportedly a tropical storm, the likes of which the state hasn’t seen in 84 years; according to a CBS report on the matter.

The coincidence of a 5.0 earthquake hitting just as people are battening down the hatches thanks to Hurricane Hilary has not been overlooked, with many taking to social media to share their disbelief at having landed right in a disaster film. Those living in Tinsel Town have also shared their shock, because let’s remember, nature doesn’t care how much money you make, how many films you are in, or awards you have won, it will come for you.

Rapper Nicki Minaj reached out to the divine for help.

Dear God,



Help us — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2023

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer still seems to be frozen in disbelief.

An earthquake too?! Really?!! — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2023

Mario Lopez used his star power to share the news.

Comedic actor Josh Gad’s surmise of the event was fairly to the point.

An earthquake in a hurricane. Wild times — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2023

He does ask though, if anyone have seen these figures wandering around.

Anyone spotted four horsemen around LA? Asking for a friend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2023

Glee star Kevin McHale wonders if he should be worried after receiving the alert.

Jamie Lee Curtis sees the hurricane and earthquake combo as the perfect opportunity to plug her new comic.

…AND AN EARTHQUAKE! REALLY? Mother Nature are you mad I published my graphic novel? @TitanComics @penguinrandom pic.twitter.com/hglUVdyhXI — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2023

The Good Omens marketing team also got on board with this idea.

Safe to say that residents of California should take care out there right now, and if you see four figures on horseback, run.