Jana Kramer shows off her cozy winter wardrobe as she enjoys some downtime with the family during the Christmas season

The Christmas season is a time to spend with loved ones and to reflect upon the year, and Jana Kramer has been doing both.



The “I Got the Boy” singer gave us a glimpse into her family life when she recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of sweet holiday snaps as she spends some much-deserved downtime with her kids; she shares Jolie Rae Caussin and Jace Joseph Caussi with ex-husband, Mike Caussi, and a son, Roman, with her current husband, ​​Allan Russell.

Two things are clear from Kramer’s post: She loves being a mama, and her children look delighted as they get involved in family activities, including meeting Santa Claus, going ice skating, and watching a Christmas play. The star also has an enviable winter wardrobe: Let’s discuss the latter because Jana has inspired us with her cozy winter outfits!

Jana Kramer warms everyone’s hearts with her sweet holiday photos

Kramer’s pictures show her sporting many different outfits, but all perfectly combine practicality and timeless fashion. Some of her looks include a chunky red knitted sweater, light-washed jeans, an oversized black jacket, and a cropped white blazer. Oh, and don’t even get us started on how adorable she and her kids look in matching Christmas pajamas (because what are the holidays if not a time for bold prints and matching designs)! The musician captioned the post with a simple message: “Tis the season.”

Fans have been eager to share their thoughts on Kramer’s post, and the comment section has been flooded with reactions from people who are feeling the Christmas spirit. “You have such a beautiful family!” a fan wrote. Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “Very beautiful family, Merry christmas.” Other reactions include, “I love his interaction with the kids!!! You deserve this! Been here from WAY in the beginning! So happy for you,” and “Love following you and your beautiful family!!”

This year has been a beautiful celebration for Kramer, but she has also been honest about the difficulties of co-parenting and how divorce can impact the holidays. In 2022 (after finalizing her divorce in July 2021), she was open with her fans, letting them know that she and her ex-husband, Mike Caussi were finding a way to split the holidays. “I’m gonna pick up the kids on Christmas Day. … I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week,” Kramer informed fans via an Instagram Story Q&A (per Us Weekly). “So, I’ll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad.”

She informed fans that she would still do all the Christmas traditions she had planned, like setting aside cookies for Santa and writing him a letter, but that it would just be done a day later than usual. Although Kramer had told fans she was “dreading” the holidays in 2022 because it was the first one without having her kids on Christmas Eve, she endeared herself to fans with her resilience and positive attitude.

This year, she posted two photos to wish fans a merry Christmas Eve, and it looked like the perfect celebration!

