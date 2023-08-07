Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston friendship timeline: Did they ever date?

Hollywood, in addition to being widely recognized for its intriguing romances and heart-rending breakups is also known for some solid friendly bonds between actors. One example of this is the decades-long friendship between two of the industry’s more famous names, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

The duo — who starred in seven movies together — have been best buddies for nearly thirty years and never failed to acknowledge their love for each other in public. From frequent hangouts to regarding each other as “family,” their friendship is laden with memories, and with time, their bond appears to be growing stronger. This has caused many fans to recall their relationship in detail. So, let’s shed some light on the subject.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman’s friendship, explained

Photo by Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

The actors met in their 20s. Aniston was first introduced to Bateman through one of her friends who was co-starring in a television show — Simon — with him. They didn’t instantly become friends and on one occasion, Aniston reminisced her first meeting with Bateman in Relevant Magazine saying, “He was in a much different mental space back then, but still lovely and great and I’ve just always adored him.”

Their friendship solidified at the prime of their career. That is when Jennifer was already a part of the mega-hit sitcom, Friends, and Bateman a star in shows like The Hogan Family and It’s Your Move. Thereafter, one could often hear the duo talking each other up in public.

In 2017, Aniston made a big emotional speech about Bateman during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where she revisited their friendship as well as their collective experience in the industry, saying,

“One thing has proven itself to be true and that is that having longevity in this business in not easy, especially starting off as a child actor. Usually that’s a story that doesn’t always end well. And, when I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way. He’s a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous man that makes the world laugh and cry on a dime. Oh, and he’s a vicious negotiator. I have been in the room and I have witnessed it. Do not poke that bear.”

Bateman returned the favor the same year in his interview with E! News where he shared how Aniston had taught him to enjoy life and fame,

“You know, she’s obviously enormously famous and enormously successful and you watch the way that she handles that with incredible normalcy and groundedness. And the little bit that I float into every couple of years, she’s taught me a lot about how to handle that and enjoy it without leaning into it too much.”

Responding to Jason, Aniston in an interview with Relevant Magazine complimented Bateman by calling him “delightful.”

The duo also claimed to have partied hard in the past as well as taken trips together. The We’re the Millers star recounted many memorable experiences she shared with Bateman. One of the most popular ones is their trip to Colorado where, as per Aniston, Jason “drove the Range Rover backward with the door swung open up the street.”

The adventurous journey in the mountains, as per Jennifer’s account to E! Online still constitutes a remarkable experience. The actor was also one of her closest friends who accompanied her on her honeymoon with Justin Theroux in Bora Bora. Others being Courtney Cox and Chelsea Handler.

Did they ever date?

While the duo appeared in quite a few well-known projects together such as The Switch, Horrible Bosses, and Office Christmas Party, there is no evidence of any off-screen romance between them. Their on-screen camaraderie however was met with popularity and critical acclaim. Nevertheless, the actors have maintained their friendship for decades and have always had each other’s backs.