Jay-Z and Beyoncé are explore legal options after Kanye West’s ‘disgusting’ attack

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly thinking about taking legal action against Kanye West. This comes after he posted a series of offensive and vulgar messages on social media that targeted their seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. The posts, which he later deleted, included hurtful language questioning the intelligence of the children.

Page Six reported that sources close to Jay-Z and Beyoncé say they are upset about West’s actions and are exploring their options, including the possibility of legal action to handle the situation. Although they haven’t made any plans to respond to West’s comments, they want to make it clear that they will not accept this type of behavior.

Kanye West shares tweets about Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their children. pic.twitter.com/J0HPyiaxiK — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 19, 2025

Kanye West may be in legal trouble after attacking Beyonce & Jay Z’s kids

West took down the post but then shared it again early Wednesday morning. However, it has since been completely taken down. Even though West took down the posts, he claimed he did it not because he felt guilty, but “because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],”.

The X post explained that West felt hurt when Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t come to his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014. He also expressed frustration that Jay-Z chose Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025. Additionally, Ye mentioned that Jay-Z and Beyoncé could have used their influence to help him gain more support in his dealings with Kim regarding their four children: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

This incident has caused outrage, and people close to the situation have described West’s words as “vulgar and offensive.” Jay-Z and Beyoncé usually keep a low profile regarding their twins and don’t take them out in public as they do with their older daughter, Blue Ivy. However, this direct attack on their children’s well-being has led them to consider taking action. The seriousness of what occurred and their desire to protect their children’s privacy has played a big role in their discussions about legal options.

The fallout from West’s actions isn’t limited to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex-wife, reportedly voiced her strong disapproval of his posts. Sources close to her say she is “appalled” by the language he used, firmly believing that children should be off-limits in any conflict, no matter the situation. She has expressed that she is tired of his unreasonable communication and is done trying to be diplomatic.

Beyoncé’s mom seemed to react after Kanye West insulted her grandchildren, the 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, during an unpleasant rant on X. She said, “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she wrote, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.” For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the fallout will be.

