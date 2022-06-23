Jeff Goldblum performing a Kenny Loggins medley in a jazz club is the video you didn’t know you needed

Celebrities! They’re just like us! If there’s one thing that binds the human race as one, we all love doing karaoke. But if you’re rich and famous, you can hire a jazz combo to back you as you do a medley of some favorite songs from way back when you were a young, struggling actor making your screen debut on Ray Bradbury Presents. As Jeff Goldblum did, with Variety sharing, via their Twitter account, video of the erstwhile Dr. Ian Malcolm with his backing band the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, laughing his way through “Footloose” and “Highway to the Danger Zone” at the Los Angeles venue Sun Rose.

Jeff Goldblum sings “Danger Zone” and “Footloose” during a jazz show at the Sun Rose. pic.twitter.com/7Xr2FpXSEO — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2022

Goldblum has been performing with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra for years, having established himself with a residency at the Dresden jazz lounge in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. He has also taken his act on the road to clubs and concert halls around the country and sharing festival stages with disparate musical acts like Hurray for the Riff Raff and Neil Young.

The act consists of a bop band backing Goldblum as he noodles on piano, and bounces around the stage singing and kibitzing with the crowd. While obviously the draw is the star of Gen X film faves like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, the band is a tight combo of seasoned pros, and Goldblum’s playful joy at performing in front of a live crowd makes for a lively evening of entertainment.

Although there don’t seem to be any further Goldblum shows on the horizon, according to live music fan site BrooklynVegan the band spent late 2021 and early 2022 touring concert halls in select cities. Most importantly, Goldblum is keeping it… Footloose.