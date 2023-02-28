Jenna Ortega teaming up with Marvel star and The Weeknd for next movie

The incredible superstar teamup you didn’t know you wanted is finally here. Best supporting actor Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and superstar pop artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are going to star together in an untitled film from director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night).

There are currently no plot details, but can we take a second to recognize how much incredible talent is going to be in one movie? This is neat. Shults reportedly write the script to the as-of-yet untitled movie along with Tesfaye and his creative partner Reza Fahim, per Deadline.

Ortega will also executive produce the film. Tesfaye has been working on this idea for a while and eventually approached Shults about helming it. Once they completed the script, they got Keoghan and Ortega on board. The script must have been pretty good, because both committed to the film despite being in the hottest moments of their careers right now.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen Tesfaye on the big screen. He appeared as himself in Uncut Gems, and will star in the upcoming HBO drama The Idol, which was created with Sam Levinson (Euphoria). Ortega just came off one of the hottest shows in a long time with Wednesday, which broke streaming records for Netflix.

Keoghan’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years and he’ll get even more popular if he wins the Oscar this year. If everything falls into place, he’s poised to be one of those once in a generation talents, á la Johnny Depp or Timothée Chalamet.

We’ll keep you posted on this one.