Jennifer Lopez stands by her high school alma mater facing proposed closure

Preston High School, a Catholic school for girls in the Bronx, New York, that prepares students for college, is set to close at the end of the school year. This has caused a strong reaction from the community and led to questions about why the decision was made. The school was started in 1947 by a group called the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, and one of its most famous former students is Jennifer Lopez, who graduated in 1987.

Adding to the pressure, Jennifer Lopez, a well-known former student, publicly supported Preston High School and its community. In a post on Instagram, Lopez shared her concerns and praised the students, families, and local leaders trying to save the school. Per People, she talked about how important it is to protect the school’s history, showing that she stands with the community in their fight.

The announcement in February 2025 that the school would close has caused a lot of uproar and started a major effort to stop it from happening, as reported by New York Times. The Sisters of the Divine Compassion, who own the school, and the Preston High School Board of Trustees said the main reasons for closing are fewer students enrolling, money problems, and changes in the local population.

Enrollment has dropped by 30% over the last 13 years, which they say makes it impossible to keep running. However, many people connected to Preston High School disagree with these reasons. They argue that the school’s finances and student numbers are not as bad as claimed. They point out that the school is almost full, with around 370 students, and believe the reasons given for closing are not strong enough.

Because of this disagreement, the community has taken action. Former students, current students, families, and teachers have all worked together to try to stop the school from closing. They have talked about what makes Preston High School special and how much its closure would hurt the community. Their efforts caught the attention of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who decided to look into the situation.

The investigation started after supporters of the school revealed that an offer from the Bally’s Foundation had been turned down without a clear explanation. The Bally’s Foundation offered to buy the school for 8.5 million and spend another 1.5 million on fixing the building. Bally’s plan included renting the school back to Preston High School for 25 years at only $1 per year, with the option for the school to buy it back later.

During the Attorney General’s investigation, there was a hearing where many former and current students shared their thoughts. Representatives from the Sisters of the Divine Compassion did not come to the hearing but said they would work with the investigation. Attorney General James said her office would carefully review the situation. The hearing showed how much people care about the school and how determined they are to find a way to keep it open.

Right now, it’s still unclear what will happen to Preston High School. While the school’s board and the Sisters of the Divine Compassion say their decision to close is final, the Attorney General’s investigation and the ongoing efforts by the community mean there’s still a chance things could change.

