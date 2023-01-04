Jeremy Renner shares first message from hospital bed following traumatic accident

Jeremy Renner has given fans a much-anticipated and hopeful update from his hospital bed, following his horrific accident over the New Year period.

Renner was ran over by a snow plow machine and emergency airlifted to hospital over the New Year period. The Hurt Locker star underwent surgery yesterday, and has today given the world an update on his condition from his hospital bed. Posting a selfie on his Instagram, he thanked everyone for their love and support, but said he was “too messed up” to type.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner is believed to have been assisting a driver stuck in the errant weather conditions in Reno, Nevada, when the conditions became combined with a snow plow which ran over his legs. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye was subsequently airlifted and was in a critical condition.

Renner being able to post something on Instagram is a strong sign of recovery for the Academy Award-nominated actor, with many of his colleagues from his glittered career sending their love and support to the actor. Renner had farewelled the role of Clint Barton with the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus, and is just about to see the second season of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus.

Renner did have an uncredited role in Glass Onion, with his likeness used for a gag similarly to other celebrities. The exact diagnosis for Renner has not been made public, with him likely to be in recovery for an extended period before returning to work.