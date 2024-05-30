Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche collection explained

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian known for his observational humor and iconic sitcom, has a passion that goes beyond making people laugh.

He is widely recognized for his extensive collection of Porsche vehicles. In 2012, he created a web series called Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which he interviews fellow comedians while driving various vintage and modern cars, including many Porsches. The show has featured guests such as President Barack Obama, who joined Seinfeld for a drive in a 1963 Corvette Stingray.

Over the years, Seinfeld’s fondness for the German-engineered vehicles has only grown stronger, and he has been known to say that he sees the Porsche as “the essence of sports-car perfection.” He is particularly drawn to the car’s sleek design, precision engineering, and the feeling of pure driving excitement it provides.

Here are some of the most notable ones among Jerry Seinfeld’s over 50 strong car collection:

1949 Porsche 356/2 Gmünd

1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

1958 Porsche 356A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster

1964 Porsche 911

1966 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet (Polizei)

1970 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 908/03 (chassis number 008)

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

1986 Porsche 959

2000 Porsche Carrera GT Prototype

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

The 550 Spyder is arguably Seinfeld’s favorite Porsche, and for good reason. This car is one of the most iconic and sought-after Porsches ever made, with only 90 examples produced between 1953 and 1956. Seinfeld’s 550 Spyder, chassis number 550-0060, is one of the most original and well-preserved examples in existence. 911 Carrera RS is also a highly coveted Porsche model, known for its lightweight construction, powerful engine, and distinctive “ducktail” spoiler.

On March 30, 1998, Porsche delivered its final U.S.-spec air-cooled car—a 1998 “993” 911 Carrera 2S in black—to comedian Jerry Seinfeld. The delivery came six weeks before the last episode of ‘Seinfeld’ aired, and the 993 was relisted in 2021 for $225,000 with 6,237 miles. pic.twitter.com/EywSLtkJ2J — The Drive (@thedrive) March 30, 2023

In 2016, Seinfeld made headlines when he decided to sell a portion of his Porsche collection at auction. The sale, which took place at the Gooding & Company auction house in Amelia Island, Florida, included 18 of his cars and generated over $22 million in total sales. Among the most notable vehicles sold were a 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder, his favorite, which went for $5.3 million, and a 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster, which sold for $1.5 million.

Got to see Lindsay Fox's 1955 Porsche RS 550/1500 Spyder today 💙



Was Porsche's first purpose-built racing car. Had a limited production of just 90 units and is nicknamed "the giant killer"



In March 2016 Jerry Seinfeld sold his for US$5.335m



Estimated to be worth A$10-12m 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9WmAeaHVT3 — Stokdog (@stokdog) September 23, 2022

In a statement released around the time of the auction, he explained:



I’ve never bought a car as an investment. I don’t really even think of myself as a collector. I just love cars. And I still love these cars. But it’s time to send some of them back into the world, for someone else to enjoy, as I have.

Despite parting with some of his beloved Porsches, Seinfeld’s passion for the brand remains strong.

