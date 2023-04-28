Jerry Springer fans fondly remember the times he confronted the KKK and told a racist to ‘shut their face’

As the entire world continues to mourn the devastating loss of talk show legend Jerry Springer, fans and celebrities alike are devotedly keeping his memory alive by sharing the most wholesome moments that ever occurred on his widely popular television series. And if his 1993 monologue about the importance of supporting the transgender community wasn’t enough to solidify his legendary status, then several shared clips of him confronting the KKK and bashing racist beliefs surely accomplish such.

Over on Twitter, several users shared clips from The Jerry Springer Show — Springer’s iconic daytime talk show which aired on television for nearly 30 years. Amid the seasons, the show was crawling with a variety of mind-melting moments, though none seem more intense than the times where Springer and guests confronted the KKK and when Springer told an antisemite to “shut their face.”

Say what you will about Jerry Springer. But nobody else would invite KKK members onstage so guests could punch them in the face.

Don't forget when Jerry Springer invited a racist family to his show and almost stepped out of character to beat the father in front of his kids. Even the audience jumped in.



Like I said, a huge impact on my psyche. Condolences to his family

The two glaring interactions above are stark reminders that Springer was a one-of-a-kind talk show host who certainly wouldn’t allow disrespectful, racist, or rude guests to overtake his show. In doing so, Springer allowed his passionate audience to inflict their own opinions and sense of what’s right and wrong. And, let’s face it, with a crowd like that standing firmly behind him, it was clear nobody was going to get their hands on Springer without a fight.

These reasons alone, combined with the fact that he provided a platform for those who typically weren’t given one, are why Springer continues to be so beloved to this day, and why his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.