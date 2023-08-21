‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: How long have Pauly D and Nikki Hall been dating?

The two had quite the journey to get where they are now.

Just when Jersey Shore fans thought they’d seen the last of its cast, in came Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to catch us up to speed on everything that has been going on in their lives. Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, in particular, has been the talk of the town in season six, due to the noticeable absence of his girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

The model and social media influencer became a recurring member of the cast in season four, so viewers got a bit concerned about her and DelVecchio’s relationship status. Of course, there’s nothing to worry about, as the two remain together despite not posting much about each other on social media. The same cannot be said for fellow Jersey Shore cast members Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but alas.

Being reassured that DelVecchio and Hall remain together raises other questions in fans’ minds, though. When exactly did the two start a relationship, and how long has it been since?

When did Pauly D and Nikki Hall start dating?

As avid fans of Pauly D much remember, he and Nikki Hall hit it off in season one of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. The contestant ended up not being DelVecchio’s chosen one in the finale, but that didn’t prevent the two from pursuing a relationship later on. After some ups and downs, the couple was revealed to be dating in 2020, a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its most dangerous, which led the pair to quarantine together.

It’s not hard to do the math to figure out how long the two have been an item, then. As Sammi Giancola also confirmed in a recent episode of Family Vacation, Pauly D has officially been with Nikki Hall for three years already. While catching up with DelVecchio, the reality star questioned whether or not marriage was on the horizon for the couple: “If you’ve been with Nikki for three years, do you see yourself, like, doing all that stuff, like, getting married or having kids or any of that?”

While tying the knot doesn’t seem to be off the table completely, it’s also not something that DelVecchio is seriously pondering over for now: “I don’t know. It does seem like so much pressure. We’re just enjoying the moment, and going through that.”

So, now we know for sure that the lovebirds have been together for three years, but their future remains unclear. I guess fans will have to keep following Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to see where this road takes the pair.