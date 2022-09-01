Jessica Chastain visits hospital in Ukraine capital Kyiv

Actress Jessica Chastain visited the war torn country of Ukraine recently, and even visited a hospital there.

The Jurassic World actress took to Instagram to share her experience in the country, which is currently embroiled in a bitter war after it was invaded by neighboring Russia.

“I needed a few weeks to process everything I saw from my trip to Kyiv,” the actress began in a lengthy post about the trip. She also shared a video showing her traveling through the streets of Kyiv, through the bombed out apartment buildings freshly shelled from mortars.

“We landed in Poland, drove 4 hrs then took a train for another 11. I was nervous and the length of the journey gave me time to calm myself. I’m going to now start sharing with you guys what I saw.”

She said one of the most life changing experiences from a trip filled with them was one she visited Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, a children’s hospital in the capital that’s surrounded by shelling.

“I had the opportunity to meet incredible children and the director, Volodymyr Zhovnir. The children amazed me with their hope and strength. Many had been displaced from their homes and spent months in the hospital. It is a huge humanitarian crisis going on in the Ukraine.”

The video showed Chastain talking to and interacting with patients in the hospital, hugging, shaking hands and coloring with crayons.

“We can’t forget the innocent ones [affected] by senseless acts of violence. I will always be grateful to have met these sweet little kids with big brave hearts,” the actress said.

She also shared that she’d be talking more about the experience in the future.