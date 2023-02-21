Jinkx Monsoon is one busy drag queen. If starring on Broadway as the first-ever drag queen to play Matron “Mama” Morton in the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Chicago wasn’t enough, she is also now headlining a 44-city North American tour.

Dubbed the Everything At Stake tour, Monsoon, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them out of drag and she/her in drag, is hitting the road very soon and drawing inspiration for the tour from a fan-favorite moment on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The moment in question is from the “All Glowed Up” runway look in which Monsoon hit the Main Stage wearing a white gown, black rope tying her hands behind her back, and an electric fire spreading across her body from within. The idea of a witch burning at the stake is not unlike the persecution queer, transgender, and all members of the LGBTQIA+ community are experiencing at the moment, and is the bedrock of the Everything At Stake tour, according to Monsoon in her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m going to find the parallels between the witch hunts that existed in the olden days, when women were persecuted for taking on the patriarchy, and the parallels happening right now with the queer, trans, and LGBTQIA+ community — the witch hunt we’re experiencing as we take on the patriarchy.”

The show will be a mix of “stand-up comedy meets rock concert meets drag,” says Monsoon. Fully aware of the notoriety she has received since becoming the “Queen of All Queens,” she is choosing to use her spotlight for the greater good, she says.

“It’s Everything at Stake because this is the most attention I’ve had on me in some time, and I want to show the world why I deserve that attention. That’s where it started, and since coming to this title, the world continues to be a f—ing s— show. And the title now has multiple meanings, of course, that will find its way into my work for this tour. I’m too loud-mouthed and opinionated for me not to bring what’s going on in the world into my work.”

What will the format of the Everything At Stake tour look like?

According to Jinkx Monsoon, the show will resemble her time on the all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. It will focus less on narrative and plot and instead “more like a showcase of everything that I’ve got to offer.”

“That includes high-energy numbers, pre-recorded video segments, and new original music from her upcoming album,” according to EW. Monsoon promises to bring “new special props and set pieces made specifically for this tour,” and lean fully into her “witch aesthetic.”

For Monsoon, the Everything At Stake tour is “a reminder that the community isn’t going anywhere, even as attacks from objectively wrong conservative a**holes increase with lies, tactics, and manipulation meant to oppress.”

“It doesn’t make me happy to stand up against that,” she says. “But that’s what drag has always done — that’s what I’ve always done as an artist. And if anyone’s going to do it, at least when I’m doing it, it’s someone I trust.”

Come June 12, Jinkx Monsoon will hit the road for Everything At Stake’s 44-city tour across North America. From Victoria, British Columbia to Monsoon’s hometown of Portland, Oregon, Everything At Stake promises to be a celebration of “the revolutionary act of drag and living one’s truth,” says Monsoon.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

June 12: Victoria, British Columbia — Royal Theatre

June 13: Vancouver — Orpheum Theatre

June 16: Calgary — Southern Jubilee Auditorium

June 18: Edmonton — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

June 20: Regina, Saskatchewan — Conexus Art Centre

June 21: Winnipeg — Burton Cummings Theatre

June 23: Toronto — Massey Hall

June 24: Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

June 25: Ottawa — Southam Hall

June 26: Montreal — Olympia De Montreal

June 28: Albany, N.Y. — The Egg

June 29: New Haven, Conn. — College Street Music Hall

June 30: Boston, Mass. — Shubert Theatre

July 1: Brooklyn, N.Y. — Kings Theatre

July 5: Durham, N.C. — Carolina Theatre

July 6: Tysons, Va. — Capital One Hall

July 7: Glenside, Pa. — Keswick Theatre

July 8: Cleveland, Ohio — The Agora

July 9: Pittsburgh, Pa. — Stage AE

July 11: Columbus, Ohio — KEMBA Live!

July 12: Royal Oak, Mich. — Royal Oak Music Hall

July 14: Chicago, Ill. — Chicago Theatre

July 15: Milwaukee, Wis. — Pabst Theater

July 16: St. Paul, Minn. — The Fitzgerald Theater

July 18: Newport, Ky. — MegaCorp Pavilion

July 19: Charlotte, N.C. — Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

July 20: Atlanta, Ga. — The Eastern

July 22: Tampa, Fla. — Tampa Theatre

July 23: Orlando, Fla. — Hard Rock Live

July 24: Coral Springs, Fla. — Coral Springs Center

July 26: New Orleans, La. — The Orpheum

July 27: Austin, Texas — Paramount Theatre

July 28: Dallas, Texas — Majestic Theater

July 29: Midwest City, Okla. — Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

July 31: Kansas City, Mo. — Folly Theater

Aug. 1: Denver, Colo. — Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Aug. 2: Salt Lake City, Utah — Eccles Theater

Aug. 6: San Diego, Calif. — The Balboa Theatre

Aug. 8: Los Angeles, Calif. — The Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 9: San Jose, Calif. — California Theatre

Aug. 10: San Francisco, Calif. — Warfield Theatre

Aug. 12: Seattle, Wash. — Paramount Theatre

Aug. 13: Spokane, Wash. — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Aug. 14: Portland, Ore. — Keller Auditorium

When and where can you buy tickets?

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

You should probably go grab your broomstick and cauldron because presale tickets for Everything At Stake are right around the corner.

Although official ticket sales don’t open to the public until Feb. 24, fans can purchase presale tickets starting Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Monsoon’s official website. After registering, you will receive an exclusive presale code via your mobile number as well as a link to purchase the tickets. Any issues with presale registration or assistance can be addressed to [email protected]

Public ticket sales officially open on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m local time on Monsoon’s website.