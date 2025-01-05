Joe Biden giving Michael J. Fox the Presidential Medal of Freedom has convinced everyone Rush Limbaugh is ‘looking up from hell’

As Americans celebrate Michael J. Fox receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his tireless work fighting Parkinson’s disease, social media users are drawing a sharp contrast with a previous recipient who once mocked those same symptoms: Rush Limbaugh.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom stands as America’s highest civilian honor, traditionally recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or significant cultural and public endeavors. Since its establishment by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, this prestigious award has celebrated exceptional achievements across fields ranging from science and the arts to public service and humanitarian work.

Fox’s recognition comes after decades of transforming his 1991 Parkinson’s diagnosis into a mission that has revolutionized research for the disease. Through his foundation, he has directed more than $2 billion toward finding better treatments and ultimately a cure, leading to the development of 65 new drugs for patients. Over the past decades, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has become the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, achieving crucial breakthroughs including the 2023 discovery of a Parkinson’s biomarker and the establishment of the National Parkinson’s Project in 2024.

However, the Medal of Freedom’s significance has sometimes been diminished by controversial selections that seem to prioritize political loyalty over merit. This was particularly evident during Trump’s administration when he often awarded medals to polarizing figures. Among these was Limbaugh, a right-wing comedian who built his career mocking minorities and people in delicate situations.

Michael J. Fox’s and Rush Limbaugh’s Medals of Freedoms reflect the priorities of two distinct administrations

Limbaugh’s medal sparked immediate outrage due to his long history of inflammatory rhetoric and cruel mockery of vulnerable groups. For instance, in 2006, he dedicated significant airtime to ridiculing Fox’s Parkinson’s symptoms, claiming the actor was “either off his medication or acting” in a campaign advertisement supporting stem cell research. Even after neurologists confirmed Fox’s movements were genuine medication side effects, Limbaugh offered only a tepid retraction before resuming his attacks the following day.

This incident represented just one example of Limbaugh’s decades-long pattern of targeting the vulnerable. Throughout the 1990s, he ran a segment called “AIDS Update,” where he mocked deaths from HIV/AIDS by reading victims’ names while playing “Another One Bites the Dust.” He called law student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and “prostitute” for advocating contraceptive coverage, performed a racist five-minute imitation of Chinese President Hu Jintao, and declared that feminism existed solely “to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.”

The irony of Limbaugh’s end wasn’t lost on observers. A longtime smoker who repeatedly dismissed the medical risks of tobacco, he died from lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. Now, as Fox receives his medal alongside distinguished Americans like Hillary Clinton, Jane Goodall, and Bill Nye in Biden’s final ceremony, many view it as karmic justice. While Limbaugh built a career partly on mocking the afflicted, Fox transformed his diagnosis into a mission that has helped thousands. His recognition celebrates how personal challenges can inspire broader positive change, a powerful rebuke to those who, like Limbaugh, chose mockery over empathy and division over progress.

