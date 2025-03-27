Joe Rogan’s podcast ratings: The jarring decline, explored

Joe Rogan has become an icon due to his hugely popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. However, while Rogan used to top the podcast charts, recent numbers show a significant decline in listeners, which has led to discussions about why this is happening. However, it seems pretty clear when you consider how vocal he has been about his political views.

One common explanation for this change is Rogan’s public support for political figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. His backing of Trump during the 2024 election and his consistent defense of Musk’s actions, both on his podcast and in other public remarks, have become key themes in his content. This increased political focus seems to be altering the overall direction of the podcast.

Previously, the podcast featured a wide variety of topics and guests, but lately, it has leaned more toward political discussions and support for Musk’s business choices. This shift has led to speculation that some of Rogan’s audience may not be as interested in this more politically charged content. There have been Reddit posts that suggest that long-time listeners who appreciated the podcast’s diverse themes might be losing interest due to the focus on politics.

Has Joe Rogan lost his podcasting spot?

Competing podcasts, especially the left-leaning The MeidasTouch Podcast, are a significant factor to consider. MeidasTouch, which is run by three brothers, has gained a lot of listeners, and Medium reports that it even overtook The Joe Rogan Experience in some rankings. The popularity of MeidasTouch may be linked to its focus on providing contrasting views to the political opinions often expressed by Rogan and his guests. This indicates that some podcast listeners are looking for different perspectives.

Additionally, there are indications that listener fatigue might play a role. The frequent connection with high-profile figures like Musk and a perceived move away from Rogan’s previously independent political stance could contribute to this. Other reports suggest Rogan’s shift in views and criticism of Canada (per Newsweek) has pushed away some of his international audience.

Rogan was once a middle-ground host who considered both sides. However, it seems like that kind of experience will stay in the past.

The financial impact of this trend is also important to think about. Rogan’s podcast, known for its past popularity and a profitable deal with Spotify, has now seen a dip in its status as a top podcast. This decline in popularity could lead to lower engagement, which might affect future contracts and revenue opportunities. Spotify may not want to renew for the same amount of money if the viewer count has dropped.

It’s hard to pinpoint specific causes definitively, but it could be a combination of the reasons listed above. It could also be for none of them, and time simply has taken Rogan out. No podcast can be number one forever, so maybe his popularity simply peaked? This isn’t just a bump in the road for Rogan and may be a sign of bigger issues. If a change doesn’t happen soon, his decline will continue.

