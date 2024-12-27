Joey King fails to get her car crash case dismissed that allegedly reduced a man’s ‘life expectancy’

2024 hasn’t been actor Joey King’s year. First of all, she had the misfortune of starring in Netflix’s latest misfire AKA Uglies, and now it looks like her multiple years-long court case looks like it’s going to drag into 2025 as well.

Court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly have revealed that King and a man by the name of Parviz Mohammady are expected to be heading to trial in February next year. Parviz is apparently suing King after a car accident that occurred in February 2020 in Los Angeles. The suit was filed back in November 2022 and the two parties have been going back and forth ever since, however, as neither could reach an agreement the judge has told them to prepare for a trial.

Why is Parviz Mohammady suing Joey King?

According to Parviz, King drove “negligently,” and “suddenly … merged into his lane, and collided with [his car].” As you’d expect, there was damage to the car as a result of the collision, however, Parviz was supposedly left with numerous injuries which his lawyer has argued “may have reduced his life expectancy.”

While the exact nature of the injuries has not been shared, Parviz is seeking unspecified damages for the “great mental, physical and nervous pain” he’s been put through. He also spent money on medical services which included MRIs. His lawyer also added that the crash caused orthopedic injuries which resulted in “over four years of medical treatment including total shoulder replacement surgery.”

It sounds like a rather brutal crash and Parviz and his lawyer seem confident that they will be able to prove their case when it comes to trial. However, King has contested the man’s claim, denying any wrongdoing and blaming him for causing the accident.

Joey King and her lawyers claim Parviz Mohammady was at fault

King’s lawyer stated that Parviz was the one driving irresponsibly and sought to have his complaint barred due to his own negligence. Joey and her lawyers were hoping to have the entire case thrown out with Parviz being awarded nothing. Since they were unsuccessful, King has instead asked that they be allowed to reference Parviz’s history of road accidents, which they argue could have contributed to his injuries. Parviz and his lawyers countered that his previous collisions were irrelevant to the case.

Parviz also asked the court to confirm an arbitration award of $500,000 as he claimed that an arbitrator had found King to be 80% liable for the crash. However, the actress’ lawyer stated that the claim was arbitrated between the insurance companies and neither the plaintiff nor the defendant participated. Furthermore, Parviz supposedly misrepresented the amount he was owed – $500,000 was the limit of his policy, but the policy only awarded property damage for an amount under $12,000.

After all this back and forth it seems both parties will have to see this through to a jury trial which is now expected to take place Feb. 7, 2025.

