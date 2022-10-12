John Carpenter wishing to use his bone-chilling prowess on a video game movie has fans in a frenzy￼

The great master of horror John Carpenter has professed, yet again, his love for video games, only this time with a twist: the producer wishes to do more than just play the game.

When Carpenter isn’t busy being one of the most acclaimed horror directors and composers of all time, he can be found playing video games. The Halloween filmmaker was never shy to share his love for the gaming world, proven by his conversation with The A.V. Club, where Carpenter had a lengthy discussion listing his favorite video games and admitted to having only considered adapting one game throughout his career: Dead Space.

The only I can think of, and I’ve mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that.

Dead Space is a science fiction and horror franchise owned by the renowned video game company, Electronic Arts. The sci-fi universe, paired with the world filled with undead horrors perfectly slides right down Carpenter’s alley, who is known to create the most fear-inducing possible environments and sets. The series currently counts three main installments and three spin-offs, and when prompted about which game of the series was his favorite, the director immediately shared that “[all] of them were really good. I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked.”

Director of cult classics The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live, Carpenter has previously shared his admiration for Fallout 76, coming off as no surprise that he has also been caught up with plenty of other games, including Valhalla, which he said was “pretty damn good.” Carpenter admitted: “I like the early ones a lot, where you had to climb up the towers and synchronize. I love that.”

Naturally, horror fans instantly took over social media to gloat about the director’s video game of choice, practically begging for the movie adaptation as soon as possible.

John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween original recently received a green light for the final chapter of the series, entitled Halloween Ends. The movie arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 14.