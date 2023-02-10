John Legend explains that sharing his and Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy journey was helpful

In the past, John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have candidly discussed their pregnancy struggles on their various social media platforms.

The list included the couple going through invitro fertilization to conceive their two children, Luna and Miles Stephens, and the loss of their son Jack Stephens in 2020 through a life-saving abortion after Teigen suffered pregnancy complications at 20 weeks.

Since then, Legend and Teigen welcomed their youngest daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, last month, and the couple shared the news by uploading a photo of their three children on their respective Instagram accounts. On Feb. 9, during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Legend revealed that he and Teigen were so open about their journey because they didn’t want people to feel alone.

The 44-year-old told Hudson that publicly sharing the challenges has helped others feel better about their experience.

“You know I think we’ve been open about it because we’ve had challenges. We’ve had to use IVF to conceive our children. We’ve had pregnancy loss and I think a lot of families go through that but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn’t feel so alone. They felt like a lot of people go through this and they go through it in silence… feeling like they’re the only ones going through it. I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey.”

Also, in the interview, Legend shared details about how his two oldest children Luna, 6, and 4-year-old Miles, were adjusting to Esti’s arrival. The “Ordinary People” vocalist disclosed that although he and Teigen were initially worried because the pair appeared to be jealous when the model and entrepreneur was pregnant with Esti, that quickly drifted away after they were seen bonding with her.

Legend went on the say that Luna and Miles “exceeded” the couple’s expectations because of how “loving and excited” they were to be older siblings. Since Esti’s birth on January 13, Legend and Teigen have enjoyed being parents of three children by sharing special moments on their platform. The most recent was a topless Teigen holding the infant as she tried on outfits for the Grammys.