Jojo Siwa’s macho and bulge-tastic magazine covers for Ladygunn, explained

In what is probably karma for something we all did in a past life, human punchline machine Jojo Siwa is making headlines again, this time for a very weird magazine cover where she’s wearing some type of outfit modeled after a muscular man’s torso. Like pretty much everything Siwa does, the public can’t seem to get enough.

Siwa appears in the latest issue of LadyGunn magazine, a publication that “celebrates music, people, and culture.” She adorns the cover flexing her arms with rhinestone covered underwear with a bulge, golden boots, and the aforementioned torso piece with nipples.

The leading quote in the story calls Siwa a “master of the attention economy,” to which she replies, “Thank you I’m an attention whore.”This is probably the clearest explanation for those wondering “why” this magazine cover and photoshoot exist.

The image that’s getting the most attention is one where she’s squatting with her hands on her knees and her bulgy phallic underwear is fully on display.

The philosophical article talks about how Siwa seems to have a knack for getting attention, to which she replies “the only thing I know how to market is myself.” Her modus operandi is that any type of attention, whether it’s good or bad, is still attention. She then brings up the show that made her famous: Dance Moms.

“I was the most hated on that show. But my mom was like, nobody can take away what you did…Sure, people are commenting we want JoJo to go home, but people are commenting, we want JoJo. You know what I mean?”

To be fair, she has pretty much always held on to this line of reasoning. Back when she completely changed her look to some weird dance goth gremlin and claimed she had invented a new type of music called “gay pop,” she still seemed odd but genuine.

She walks a weird line of being hated but fascinating at the same time, and it should be said that’s not an easy line to walk. The line between hate and like, especially for social media stars like Siwa, is razor thin. Siwa claims to only want to entertain people, no matter if people hate her or not.

This type of energy elicits extreme responses from both sides of the spectrum.

“The internet isn’t on the bad bitch level to know that this is a bad bitch and I will stand by my word that I Stan jojo siwa for the rest of my life,” one person on X said affectionately.

Another said that “this is NOT who you want your kids looking up to.” One thing’s for sure, this is not the last time we’re going to hear from Jojo Siwa.

