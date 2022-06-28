Jon Stewart on Trump tantrum: ‘Real men throw ketchup’

The House Select Committee investigating the capitol riots on Jan. 6 held a hearing on Tuesday, and it featured some bombshell revelations about President Donald Trump‘s actions that day. One of those revelations was that Trump got so mad he splattered a wall with ketchup. This prompted some tweeting from comedian Jon Stewart.

For background: When Trump heard that then-attorney general William P. Barr denied claims of a stolen election, he became enraged, according to testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to the previous chief of staff Mark Meadows.

He was so mad that he pounded a table and started throwing dishes around, splattering ketchup all over the wall. Hutchinson also revealed this wasn’t the first time the president smashed dishes in anger. Stewart’s tweet addressed the ketchup throwing.

“At least Trump had the cojones to throw ketchup…not like the beta condiment cuck liberals and their tapenade tantrums. Real men throw Ketchup in impotent rage!!!”

At least Trump had the cojones to throw ketchup…not like the beta condiment cuck liberals and their tapenade tantrums. Real men throw Ketchup in impotent rage!!! — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) June 28, 2022

Of course, the tweet prompted some zany responses.

Dijon ketchup! Only the fanciest — Josh (@Joshmh4) June 28, 2022

Many praised Stewart and said they missed his biting political commentary.

Still got it, Jon! — Alex, the movie (@axhart) June 28, 2022

We need you back!! — Care Bear1977 (@carrielovesdani) June 28, 2022

One user mocked up a quick Mr. Clean meme.

Someone else made a fun Marie Antoinette reference.

Let them eat ketchup . — STFU about Gas Prices (@recordGasProfit) June 28, 2022

Here’s what it looked like in the White House, according to one Twitter user.

"All and all…it's just a bunch of ketchup on the wall" Pic attached is from the White House Photographers archive. Hahaha! pic.twitter.com/ABPQI9NSjx — Kelly Thomas (@Kelly_I_Thomas) June 28, 2022

And another “from” the dining room.

White house west wing dining room pic.twitter.com/06fVTgF1a5 — tweets from a tree (@torkjel) June 28, 2022

Still, another user questioned why he was using ketchup in the first place.

Real men don’t drown everything in ketchup like a 5-year-old — Mindy 🧷💜♠️ (@MindyKB) June 28, 2022

There was also some concern for those forced to clean up the mess.

My heart goes out to the cleaning staff. — Don B (@boundangle) June 28, 2022

A few were curious about the speed and force of the thrown ketchup.

The radar gun clocked it at 3 mph !!! — Steven Bergel (@DocPSU) June 28, 2022

What if we go a different direction with the country altogether, some users asked.

Will you do all Americans a favor and please run for president? Please? — Rob Guerin (@GuerinRob) June 28, 2022

Please run in 2024. Or throw all your weight behind a primary challenger. You may be our only hope. — Andy Schreiner (@tccschreiner) June 28, 2022

The implications of what happens next remain to be seen, but we’ll always have this tweet to remember.