Jonathan Majors might be awaiting trial on assault charges, but he’ll still swoop in to break up a brawl between 2 teenage girls

Despite trying to maintain a relatively low profile in the midst of ongoing assault allegations that threaten to derail his entire promising career, Jonathan Majors still retains a sense of civic duty, having swooped in to break up a fight between two high school-aged girls.

The actor – currently awaiting trial following accusations of assault that led to all sorts of historical dirty laundry being aired in public as a result – was hitting a Hollywood branch of In-N-Out when he caught wind of a brawl happening between two teenagers nearby.

Image via Marvel Studios

Stepping in to put an end to the scuffle, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star then continued going about his day, only for TMZ to appear out nowhere as it has a habit of doing to continue pressing him for more information. To the shock of nobody, Majors made it clear the pair were complete strangers to him, and offering the advice of “stay cool” was about the only soundbite he felt worth giving.

The revised date for the Creed III antagonist’s court proceedings should be unveiled this week barring any further delays, but Marvel Studios is beginning to give off the impression it’s got confidence the big bad of the Multiverse Saga will be exonerated, if only because the executive producer of Loki’s second season became the first key creative to make a fist of hyping up his return as Kang the Conqueror variant Victor Timely.

It remains to be seen what the future holds, but the notion of him breaking up a fight is already leading to some spicy takes on social media.