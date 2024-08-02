Gold medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles’ ethnicity, confirmed

Jordan Chiles is a 23-year-old artistic gymnast representing the United States on the world stage. Chiles secured her place on the American artistic gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey. She contributed to their first-place finish, which earned her country their fourth overall Olympic team gold medal.

Chiles’ past success includes an Olympic silver medal at the 2020 event in Tokyo, a 2022 World Championship gold medal, a 2023 Pan American Games gold medal, and three Pacific Rim Championships gold medals.

The super-talented star — who recently appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue — has a mixed ethnic background. But what is Jordan Chiles’ ethnicity?

What is Jordan Chiles’ ethnicity?

I am beyond excited to have been given this opportunity to be the cover issue for @teenvogue and be able to embrace my beauty how I wanted to! This is when gymnastics meets fashion and I am in love!! welcome to Jordan’s elegance world, or how I like to say THAT GIRL ERA!!!🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/L86yGAQxwQ — Jordan Chiles (@ChilesJordan) July 23, 2024

Jordan Chiles was born to Timothy and Gina Chiles (née Velasquez) in Tualatin, Oregon, on April 15, 2001. As Yahoo! Entertainment explains, Chiles is Black from Timothy’s side of the family and biracial and Latina from Gina’s side.

In her Teen Vogue cover issue, she explained to the publication that she had been the target of racism in the past. Referring to one incident when she was a child, Chiles said, “Some lady in the crowd basically was like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be on the floor. She doesn’t even look like anybody else.’ People were racially attacking me without me even really knowing.”

Nobody deserves to go through that, but Chiles hasn’t let it stand in the way of her monumental sporting success — and if anything proves she “deserves” to be on the floor, it’s the multiple gold medals that we hope the racist lady is now aware of.

We wish Jordan Chiles all the luck in the world for future success — not that someone as outrageously talented as her needs it.

