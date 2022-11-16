Joseph Quinn dishes about his chances to be the next James Bond

What do Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Joseph Quinn have in common? (Well, besides being really rich and famous actors?) Their names have all been mentioned as potential candidates to take over the coveted role of James Bond now that former Bond actor Daniel Craig has moved on.

In an upcoming cover story for GQ Spain, Quinn gave his thoughts on whether or not he would take on the coveted role now that he was obscenely famous. Quinn shared that his Stranger Things character Eddie Munson being so culturally popular was like “winning the lottery.”

He was then asked what he was going to do to capitalize on his current fame. Was he going to do indie movies like his upcoming project Hoard, or would he chase a brass ring and just ask James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli to give him the coveted role?

“Yes, in fact I just did a Zoom with Barbara,” he said as a joke. What roles he takes on, he said, “depends on the connection with the project.” Which is fine but what about if he was asked to be Bond for real?

“It would be f**king stupid to say no that,” he said. “But come on, it doesn’t even make sense to think about it.”

That humble answer illustrates just how fast he’s become a household name. Quinn went from being virtually unknown to one of the hottest actors on the planet seemingly overnight. He shared that he still can’t believe it’s real when he meets celebrities, even though he is one now.

He also shared that he deals with anxiety that manifests itself physically in his body. Meeting Kevin Hart made him so nervous that his nerves left “bullet holes.” He met Patton Oswalt and couldn’t believe the actor actually came up to him.

“His career is light years away from mine,” he said. “That he approached me was very strange.”