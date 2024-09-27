Image Credit: Disney
Joseph Quinn interviewing for L'Officiel USA
Image via L'Officiel USA/YouTube
‘My man going method’: Joseph Quinn just made some inflammatory comments about his ‘Fantastic Four’ role and we might need someone to check on him

Some people might have taken the British actor's claim a little too seriously...
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 05:59 am

Only two more movies are coming before The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. The 37th film in the MCU, which hits theaters in July 2025, will be the fourth attempt at a live-action adaptation of Marvel’s first family — and it’s fair to say the previous three attempts haven’t been wildly successful.

Marvel Studios hopes things will be different this time, and they’ve put together a tremendous cast to get the job done. Pedro Pascal is playing Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is playing Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn is playing Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

The latter actor — whose impressive filmography includes the Netflix series Stranger Things, 2024’s horror prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, and the upcoming historical epic Gladiator II — recently had an interview with L’Officiel USA in which he discussed his upcoming role in the MCU.

One of the questions he was asked was how he was preparing to play Johnny Storm. Quinn answered by saying, “That’s a good question. I’m setting myself on fire quite a lot, on my balcony, I just get a big tub of gasoline and just douse myself in that.” His response has garnered quite a reaction on X.

How did Joseph Quinn say he was preparing for his role as Johnny Storm?

When the good people over at Discussing Film posted Quinn’s quote on their X account, fans responded in droves — and many of them had perhaps taken it a little too seriously.

One user said, “That’s quite a… creative approach. Not sure if that’s the kind of fire Joseph Quinn’s character can handle in the Fantastic Four movie. Hope he’s okay in real life though!” Someone else said, “If he actually did that he’d be gone,” another person wrote, “With a certain type of gel it’s pretty safe. So flame on !!,” another said, “Quinn is clearly getting into character for though hopefully with a bit more CGI and less gasoline!” and another asked, “What?? Is he for real?”

No. No, he’s not for real.

Others were sensible enough to know Quinn was joking but responded with humor. One user wrote, “How can we convince Jared Leto to do this?,” someone else said “He needs to chill,” another commented, “My man going method…” and another said, “I didn’t realize Christopher Nolan was directing.”

A few people went off-topic and just wanted to point out how much they loved Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. Evans, of course, played the character in the much-maligned (but undeniably fun) Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2005 and 2007, respectively, before reprising his role in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Comments praising Evans included, “Chris Evans was best” and “Chris Evans is best.”

Meanwhile, one person said, “a real method actor would go to space and get bombarded with cosmic rays.” It’s a valid point, we say.

